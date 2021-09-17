The actor, colleague and great friend of Ben Affleck, said he was happy for the return of the flame between the two

Matt Damon he gave his “blessing” to the Bennifer 2.0. The American actor, a great friend of Ben Affleck, said she was “so happy for him”, about the relationship with Jennifer Lopez. “He deserves all the happiness in the world. I’m happy for both of us, ”Matt Damon added in an interview with“ Extra TV ”.

Damon, which is promoting the film starring him “Stillwater“By Tom McCarthy, will soon star alongside Ben Affleck in”The Last Duel”By Ridley Scott. For the latter film Damon and Affleck also signed the script together. Just as happened in 1997 when the two actors, who have always been friends, wrote the screenplay of “Will Hunting – Rebel geniusDirected by Gus Van Sant, for which they won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay and the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, story of a great friendship

When last May was asked a Matt Damon of the Bennifer, the actor had shyly replied: “I love both of them. I hope it is true. Would be great”. Now, after the affair has been made official, Damon seems to feel freer to talk about it too.

