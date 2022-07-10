Benoît Paire: anxiety, alcohol, confidence… his touching secrets about his mental health

“I do not feel not necessarily happy in my life because Itennis is complicated right now it’s a vicious cycle.” In an ultra-selective sporting environment that leaves little room for error, it is difficult to show your flaws and that, Benoît Paire knows something about it. Defeated in the first round of WimbledonMonday, June 27, by his compatriot Quentin Halys, the 33-year-old player received an avalanche of hateful comments on the Web. “I am someone who likes to read on social networks.[…]There are difficult messages, death threatsit’s not easy to manage every day“, he confessed to Raw, Friday, July 8. One side of the coin among many others, however…

Breaking theomerta around mental health athletes, Benoît Paire explained to our colleagues how the adrenaline induced by the game had gradually turned into a brake for him: “Coming to a tennis match right now… I don’t know if it’s the fact that I don’t necessarily feel very good physically or whatever, but I have a little anxietya little stress to arrive on a court.“Aware of his discomfort, the companion of Julie Bertin decided to ask for help: “It’s a little betterI realized that I needed help, that I had to be better on the pitch. I see shrinks, I see a lot of people trying to understand what is happening to me.”

“I see shrinks, I see a lot of people to try to understand what is happening to me.” Outbursts of anger on the pitch, anxieties, loss of motivation… @benoitpaire confides in his mind. pic.twitter.com/8jyv8I0K0Y — Brut FR (@brutofficiel) July 8, 2022

“It’s been two days since I’ve had an alcoholic drink”

“All Sunday sportsmen recognize themselves in me, I need to see my friends, i need to get out.“Unlike many champions, Benoît Paire has not imposed a strict lifestyle. “I like to drink my small glass of alcoholI like having a little barbecue in the afternoon, sitting by the pool, doing nothing, not doing sports, don’t play tennis”, he told our colleagues. A pace of life which, however, had an impact on the physical and mental health of the 73rd in the world: “You have to get to find the middle groundto party, but also to to be serious and prepare well for tournaments. This is what I have a little more trouble doing at the moment. That’s why I’m going start from scratchit makes I haven’t had a drink for two days of alcohol.”

Article written in collaboration with 6Medias

Photo credits: Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic / Bestimage