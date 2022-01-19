BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U, new 4K 144Hz gaming monitor compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X

BenQ announced a new monitor of its line MOBIUZ aimed at players. It is about MOBIUZ EX3210U, a solution from 32 inches with resolution 4K, refresh rate of 144 Hz, HDMI 2.1 and panel IPS, as well as many other features designed for gamers.

The monitor, like the other solutions of this line, integrates the treVolo speakers, along with a AI microphone which cancels noise and intelligently filters surrounding sounds. The two integrated high-end 2.1-channel speakers (2 x 2-watt speakers and 5-watt subwoofer) have five user-definable audio settings.

Equipped with HDMI 2.1, the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U compatible with games 4K 120Hz and with next-generation consoles, such as PS5 And Xbox Series X. Not only that, the monitor adapts the audio to the game scenario used, increasing the involvement of the players and providing an excellent perception of the position of the opponents.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U also equipped with DSP chip integrated and of AMD FreeSync Premium PRO, with a motion picture response time of 1 ms. The gaming experience is also optimized by Black eQualizer (for better visibility of other players in dark scenes), Color Vibrance (for in-game color adjustments that make it easier to see opponents) e HDRi, which further refines colors and contrast, displaying details more clearly.

With the BenQ EX3210U, streamers will no longer have to resort to dual monitors, being able to divide the screen in two: in one window they will be able to concentrate on the game, in the other they will be able to access their Twitch channel and start the live stream. The remote control included further enhances ease of use by allowing users to easily switch between windows and adjust sound and game modes from anywhere in the room.

In addition, players with the 5-way navigation joystick can access the quick OSD for instant access to these functions. The new model also features the technology BenQ EyeCare, which protects the eyes from fatigue, even during the longest gaming sessions. TV Rheinland has certified the EX3210U as a monitor Low Blue Light without flicker and, in addition, technology BenQ Brightness Intelligence Plus automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen based on the ambient light.

From January 18 to February 4 MOBIUZ EX3210U available for pre-order on the BenQ online shopping site, at the recommended price of 1,299 VAT included. In the meantime, don’t miss ours BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R review.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!