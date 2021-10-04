Bent Polizia Criminale the plot of the film tonight Saturday 18 September on Rai 4

– Commercial break –
Bent Polizia Criminale the film tonight on Rai 4 Saturday 18 September
Bent Criminal Police is the first-run TV film chosen by Rai 4 (digital terrestrial channel 21) for the prime time of 18 September. An action crime with a trio of well-known faces such as Sofia Vergara, Karl Urban and Andy Garcia.
The film was released in 2018, directed by Robert Moresco (producer of Million Dolar Baby And Crash: physical contact) and based on the JP O’Donnell novel Deadly Codes, the film grossed around $ 60,000 at the international box office and was released primarily digitally.
Bent Polizia Criminale the plot of the film tonight on Rai 4
Let’s find out what it’s about Bent Criminal Police the full action film on air tonight Saturday 18 September on Rai 4 to understand if it could be the right choice for our evening on the sofa alone or in company.
Bent is the story of the redemption of Danny Gallagher (Karl Urban), a discredited narcotics detective who, after his release from prison, devises plans to take revenge on his accuser, who framed him and killed his partner. In seeking the truth about what happened that night his partner was killed, Gallagher investigates the mysterious killing of Jennifer Pierce, the sister of a local bookie. He will soon discover that the murder is linked to an elaborate conspiracy with international implications.
Italian trailer
Below is an Italian trailer
Where can I find it in streaming
If you don’t want to turn on the TV, you arrived late, or you don’t have a television, Bent Criminal Police is streaming live on Rai Play and is available for purchase and / or rental on Apple TV, Infinity, Rakuten TV and Chili.
The Cast
- Karl Urban is Danny Gallagher
- Sofía Vergara is Rebecca
- Andy García is Jimmy Murtha
- Grace Byers is Kate
- Vincent Spano is Charlie Horvath
- Tonya Cornelisse is Helen
- John Finn is Driscoll
– Commercial break –