“Bentancur and Kulusevski at the top with Conte”

Two hits of absolute importance in the winter market for Tottenham from Antonio Conte . The Spurs have strengthened with the arrivals, from Juve from Bentancur And Kulusevski . “January is a different window from summer, here we are talking about opportunities. We went to get the right players for the right positions – he said Fabio Paratici to the club’s theme channel – Players like Bentancur and Kulusevski, who are young but already with good experience. Bentancur played for Juve for 5 years and has almost 200 games, Kulusevski is approaching 100“.

“At Tottenham they will grow again”

“They both play for the national team and they have participated in World or European Championships. They are still young players and we will have to make them grow again. In this championship, with this team, with Conte they can improve further despite the already good experience. Bentancur is a complete midfielder, a box-to-box, a trustworthy footballer. Kulusevski is only 21 years old, has 10 goals and 10 assists with Juventus and is a great prospect at European level, but he is also ready to play“.

“Conte and I have achieved great goals”

“Antonio and I have known each other for some time, we have worked together for a long time, achieving great goals. We often talk every day about how we can improve the team, not only on a technical level but also on the style of play and mentality. Then it takes time and passion to build something, but we must be united. We have one of the best coaches in the world and I think we are moving in the right direction. We have 3-4 busy months ahead, in which we will understand what the team will need for the future and how to move in the summer.“.