“Bentancur and Kulusevski have repaid the Vlahovic deal, thanks to Paratici and Conte”

To have his say on the latest news regarding Serie A was in Maracana, in the afternoon of TMW Radio, the director Mario Sconcerti.

Juventus queen of the market:

“Yes, he solved many of the problems he had, especially with Vlahovic. We’ll see Zakaria. In my opinion Gosens is also very important at Inter, but Vlahovic risks being decisive for the future.”

Frattesi and Scamacca in the crosshairs of Inter, who are thinking about the future:

“They are two very interesting players. On Scamacca I think we can speak of certainty, Frattesi seems to me the new Marchisio, an element of insertion and intelligence in the middle of the field. Inter needs these insertions, especially in the middle. Well the purchase. Ricci by Torino. He has continued to grow and I think Juric is the right man to keep him improving. “

Kulusevski chapter: what do you think of its sale?

“They took 100 million from his sale and Bentancur’s. It’s a huge operation that you can’t give up. It’s not what you lose but what you bring inside. Money matters as much as the players. They matched the Vlahovic deal. . They were good. If Paratici and Conte had not been there, this operation would not have been successful. “

How will Juventus play on the pitch now?

“In my opinion he makes a 4-4-2 with Zakaria, Locatelli and Bernardeschi, plus Dybala and Vlahovic. Morata is an important player, if you put him on the wing I don’t know what happens. In the race Allegri has put him there, but in my opinion he will be a ‘alternative”.