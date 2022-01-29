Bentancur, Aston Villa assault: new offer, Juve falters. The truth about Lyon and Tottenham | First page

Aston Villa on the attack by Rodrigo Bentancur. Juventus welcoming Dusan Vlahovic also continues to think about the outgoing market. Among the profiles deemed transferable there is also the Uruguayan midfielder, who indeed attracts the interest of several teams. As mentioned, Aston Villa is in the front row. The first offer from the English club, 22 million euros, was not considered satisfactory by Juve. Which values ​​Bentancur 30 million euros. A figure that, among other things, would not go entirely to the cash register, as Boca Juniors still owns a percentage between 35 and 37 percent of the total proceeds for Rodrigo.

NEW OFFER – But Aston Villa for Bentancur is serious: according to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com a new upside offer is being defined for the player, for an amount that should reach 25 million euros, bonuses included. Juve falters, but there is still no yes from the player, who would like to finish the season in Turin and then take stock of his future. It is true that Rodrigo himself thinks about it, also because Aston Villa would in fact double his salary, which would go from the current 2.5 million per season to 4.5 million.

BACKGROUND – There is not only the Birmingham club on Bentancur. Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham have asked for him on loan with no obligation to purchase, conditions that Juve do not meet. In the background there is also Lyon who, having sold Bruno Guimaraes, is thinking of replacing him with the Uruguayan midfielder.. At the moment the French club has submitted a request for information to Juve, not yet an offer. It could accelerate in the next few hours. Aston Villa permitting. Then it will be necessary to convince the player.