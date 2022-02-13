Bentancur, the gaffe on the pitch is viral: furious Tottenham fans

There is an air of crisis on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham . With the defeat remedied against the Wolves the Italian coach has scored a negative record: arrived on the Spurs bench in November, Conte has lost the last three games in a row: he had not happened to him since 2009 when he sat on the bench of the Atalanta . The fans are also losing patience and have vented all their anger and frustration on social media. Among the favorite victims are also the new signings made by Fabio Paratici in the winter market, among which stands out Rodrigo Bentancur . The Uruguayan was mercilessly mocked for a gaffe in which he became the protagonist on the pitch, right in the 2-0 home game, which soon became viral.

Tottenham, Conte and Bentancur: the messages of the fans

The fans of the Tottenhamfurious with Bentancur, they made a short episode go viral in a very short time that sees him protagonist during the challenge to New White Hart Lane, lost 2-0. The midfielder ex Juventus, in an attempt to serve a partner, he loses his balance and ends up ruinously on the ground upside down. The sensational slip was not passed over in silence and supporters Spurs they went wild on Twitter. “Three appearances (one from the start) and 2 yellow cards – writes a user in a post – Now we have lost 3 in a row in the league but they could also become 4 … Because the next is the Manchester City #SMH “, a hashtag that means great disappointment. “Devastated that this maestro has left Juve”, someone jokes with irony while others are more fatalistic: “At this point, if Conte cannot save us, no one will be able to”.