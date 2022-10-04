Entertainment

Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo fans attack each other

Once the best teammates in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have had mixed fortunes since the Portuguese left Real Madrid. Benzema took up the torch magnificently and carried Real Madrid to victory in the Champions League, while Cristiano, for his part, struggled in this competition at Juve, before now playing supporting roles at Man United.

But after Karim Benzema’s poor performance last Sunday against Osasuna, missing a penalty in the last moments, Cristiano Ronaldo pros “dared” win Karim Benzema. What the French fans did not like, retorting by criticizing the Portuguese, who has scored only one goal this season.

Barça fans, spectators of this clash, were stunned as you can see from some of these messages.

