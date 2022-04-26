Entertainment

Benzema and Real Madrid can say thank you to ‘war machine’ Cristiano Ronaldo

For Eric Di Meco, the sparkling form of Karim Benzema is partly due to his relationship with CR7.

“Cristiano Ronaldo must pray in the morning and say: ‘Thank you Benzema for playing with me'”launched a few days ago the former Italian football Antonio Cassano, well known for his punchy statements. An opinion not really shared by the former Marseillais Eric Di Meco. Passing at the microphone of RMC this Tuesday, the columnist rather believes that the relationship between the two ex-Real Madrid teammates benefits the French. Author of a new stratospheric season with the Merengues, Karim Benzema would have taken example from “the war machine” Cristiano Ronaldo.

“When you see what Benzema is doing today, and what he is doing in his life, in training… I think that being around Cristiano Ronaldo made him stronger. If he plays until he is 40 at this level, it is because he will have seen a war machine next to him.judged the former OM player.

