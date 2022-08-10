Benzema better without Cristiano Ronaldo, he confesses

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, a man has taken on another dimension at Real Madrid, it is of course Karim Benzema.

Undisputed leader of the Real Madrid attack, the tricolor international is in extraordinary form. Despite his age, Karim Benzema is more than ever the merengue club’s number one attacking asset. Favorite in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2022, which will be awarded next September, the OL-trained striker has taken on another dimension since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus Turin. Before the European Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Frankfurt this Wednesday evening, Karim Benzema spoke of the differences in his game and in his importance within the Madrid collective since the departure of CR7. And the France international doesn’t deny that the Portuguese’s departure was a game-changer for him, although he also felt very comfortable in his role as Cristiano Ronaldo’s main servant.

Benzema deciphers his new role without CR7





“Since he left, I’ve definitely scored a lot more goals. But I had another role, more of a passer. He helped me a lot on and off the pitch but I knew I could do more. When he left it was time to change my game, be more ambitious and so far it’s going well.” launched Karim Benzema, aware that the thickness he has taken at Real Madrid makes him a favorite for the next Ballon d’Or, a goal for the French striker. “Last year, I had a great season. The best of my career because there were trophies at the end. It was a full season. Now it’s a new challenge and the idea is to do better, to be even better on the pitch. And I’m mentally prepared to try to do a lot better.” warned Karim Benzema, who will have serious competition in La Liga next season for the title of top scorer with the signing of a certain Robert Lewandowski at FC Barcelona. The duel between the Pole from Barça and the Frenchman from Real Madrid promises…