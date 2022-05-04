Benzema close to Ronaldo and Messi’s Champions League records

Author of an exceptional campaign in the Champions League, the French striker has 9 goals in the knockout phase, and is approaching the records held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

By Colin Bellot

Published on 4/05/2022 at 15:10

Son another planet. Here is how to describe Karim Benzema currently. With 42 goals in as many games, the former Lyon player is quite simply having the best season of his career, at the age of 34. Leader of the Madrid attack since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, “KB9” continues to improve, and season after season becomes one of the best players in the world. A great craftsman in Real Madrid’s qualification for the semi-finals of the Champions League, he will once again have to put out a very strong performance to eliminate Pep Guardiola’s men, and thus join Liverpool in the final on May 28, at the Stade of France.

Only one goal behind Ronaldo and Messi

Before playing in a possible final, the Merengue had to pull out the big game in the round of 16 against PSG, and in the quarters against Chelsea. With 3 goals against the French team, and 4 against the English, Benzema continued his crazy streak last week with another double at the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City, taking his number of goals in the knockout phase to 9, a single goal from the ultimate record of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, during the 2016-2017 season, the Portuguese had scored 10 times in the final phase of the competition. If he scores a new goal, he could thus hold the record with his former teammate, unless he achieves a new double to win this distinction on his own.

Another legendary Champions League player, Lionel Messi, could also lose one of his records. His best streak of consecutive goals is 10, all scored in 2016-2017, between the match against Celtic and the one against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Benzema, he is nine goals, and could also win a Pulga record in the event of a double.

With 14 goals this season in the European Cup, another record is also possible for Karim Benzema, that of the most goals scored in a season. For now, this record belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo with 17 achievements, a feat he achieved in the 2013-2014 season with the famous “Décima”, which refers to the tenth Champions League won by Real Madrid. If he were to be decisive again on Wednesday, Benzema would statistically approach two of the greatest legends of this sport, and would mark the spirits for the umpteenth time, as the Ballon d’Or approached.