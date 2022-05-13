Benzema equals Raúl and is now Real Madrid’s second all-time top scorer

Madrid Spain.

Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema equaled this Thursday with the white legend Raúl González as the club’s second all-time scorer by scoring his 323rd goal in the white shirt. The Frenchman scored the second goal for his team this Thursday in the match of the 36th day of the Spanish championship that the meringues are winning 3-0.

Benzema headed in front of goal a center from the left by Vinicius (19) to make the goal that makes his legend in the club a little bigger. The Frenchman now only has Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and his 451 goals ahead of him, who heads the ranking of Real Madrid’s greatest scorers.