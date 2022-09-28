Benzema erased Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from the annals

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: the complete list of the Merengues

It was the big day for Karim Benzema, this Wednesday! The Real Madrid striker received three trophies for his exceptional season with Real Madrid: that of Pichichi de la Liga (27 goals in 32 matches, an average of 0.84 per game), the Alfredo Di Stefano award and the MVP trophy, both rewarding the best player of the last Spanish championship, the first was designated by the journalists, the second by the supporters. During the gala organized by the daily Marca, the Lyonnais also declared that he was ready to return to the field after his knee injury contracted in Glasgow.

In short, everything is going well for the merengue striker. Especially since, casually, he has just succeeded the two sacred monsters of the last decade, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo! The Argentinian had indeed been crowned pichichi during the previous five seasons (and eight in total). As for the Portuguese, he was so far the last Real Madrid player to have won this trophy. This is to say how high the performance of KB9 is. And how much he deserves to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or…