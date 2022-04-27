Benzema gives Real Madrid another magical night against Manchester City

EITHERanother miracle Real Madrid came out alive from the duel against a superior City, with and without the ball, surviving a bad defensive night in general. How did you do it? Because he has a unique striker, capable of converting two goals in moments of maximum demand with precision and that point of genius bordering on madness that led him to convert a Panenka-style penalty. After having missed two against Osasuna.

The two goals from Karim plus another from Vinicius, also extraordinary, managed a sinister defensive caused by a great City, which accepted an old-fashioned match. He paid more attention to the attack and edged the thrashing, showing off his army of ‘tens’: Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden, Bernardo Silva or Gabriel Jesus. But he concedes as much as Madrid, and he paid dearly for it.

It all started with a brutal rush from City. In a team without a battering ram, it is logical to expect the arrival of the interiors from behind. Especially with footballers with as much arrival as Kevin de Bruyne. In two minutes, the Belgian had put City ahead, surprising between central and lateral, taking advantage of the splendid center of Mahrez from the right. Valverde did not see him arrive, Carvajal did not arrive to correct and the 1-0 destroyed any previous approach. worse yet With Madrid perplexed, without control of the ball and poorly positioned, I conceded the second after 10 minutes in a total loss of the defense. De Bruyne entered from the left, Militao went to press with Carvajal nearby, he crossed into the area, Alaba conceded his back when he went to clear and Gabriel Jesus scored easily. If the Brazilian did not do it, Bernardo Silva, or Mahrez, would have scored, with Mendy far from the play. One calamity after another.

The 2-0 hinch to City, as safe with the ball as without it. Madrid had a hard time getting the ball from behind, a repeat offender in trying to come out playing, with De Bruyne at the diamond point of the pressure. But on the other side Ederson gave away a handful of balls to liven up the roost. How much damage does that obsession with turning the goalkeeper into a pivot always and everywhere. Gripped from the first inaccuracy, he gave away three, with the third ending in the post, although it was annulled for offside.

They were minutes of superiority, which circulated as if the Cytizen boots attracted the ball with invisible threads. They attracted Madrid and sought superiority, especially on the counterattack. In superiority, sorry Mahrez, alone, when finishing off the side of the net, well closed by Carvajal to avoid the goal pass to Foden. The English child prodigy also had it, in a two against one that crossed too much. They went out to chase Alaba and Militao, leaving a moor behind them and City exploited it until Ancelotti intervened. He got Kroos out of the quagmire of being the sole pivot and put the team in 4-2-3-1, with Valverde in the engine room. For the correction or for the immense talent of Benzema, Madrid came back to life.

The Frenchman turns every ball he touches into gold. He went to a corner and put a brutal cross in the head of Alaba, who narrowly crossed. He then moved to the back of the center backs, called for Mendy’s cross and hooked a spiked, deadly left volley to the post. The Champions is the natural habitat of the French, where only the largest grow. The goal shook City, which also lost Stones to injury. Guardiola brought in Fernandinho, a veteran midfielder, to face Vinicius. It seemed like a bad idea, but I nodded at the cityzens with the ball. They racked up a couple of chances before the break. And back from the locker room, with Nacho in the green for the also injured Alaba, he threw himself up.

Militao fell in a cross leaving only Mahrez, who finished off the post, and on return Carvajal saved Foden’s goal under the sticks. Shortly after, Vinicius lost to Fernandinho, he did not follow him, the Brazilian came as a winger and put in a perfect cross for Foden, unattended, to head into the net. Ancelotti’s anger at Vini for neglecting his side found an immediate response. In a ball very similar to the one in 3-1, Vini cited Fernandinho, faked him, went diagonally and looked for the goalkeeper, crossing with the little pointer. definition of crack

The 3-2 opened a new, much more balanced scenario. Madrid threatened with the contras, and City had doubts. It is true that in each attack the English attacked the weak points, between the wings and the centrals. And they hurt. That’s where Laporte appeared to finish off a center-shot from Zinchenko, a threat inside and out. In a diagonal incursion by the Ukrainian, Kroos came out, turned him over, the referee did not call the foul and Bernardo Silva placed in the top corner. Camavinga stopped, Courtois surprised… another sinister.

But there is no greater survivor than Madrid. He was able to receive the fifth, after a play by Mahrez after a loss by Mendy. But in a rainy center, Laporte scored a Militao when he played with his arm from behind. As on that night against Sevilla, the referee pitted a penalty. Benzema, who had missed three of the last six launched, went to the penalty spot and left a wonder. Neither security side, nor to break nor bagpipes. A beautiful Panenka, neither too strong nor too weak, to squeeze a crazy game. A vibrant tie that will be resolved at the Bernabu. Don’t go yet. There is still more.