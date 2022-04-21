Benzema, Nabilla, Kim Kardashian… The extravagant spending of stars – 04/21/2022 at 08:30



The stars do not hesitate to spend their money on objects sometimes considered extravagant. photo credit: Instagram screenshot @nabilla

Stars sometimes spend lavishly on items that may seem frivolous. This is for example the case of Kim Kardashian who has just afforded a private jet at 150 million euros. This is also the case of influencers Nabilla and Thomas Vergara. They regularly share their most impressive purchases with their followers.



Kim Kardashian and her $150 million private jet



Kim Kardashian has decided to offer a small present. As she separates from Kanye West, her ex-husband, Kim Kardashian has just inaugurated her new personal private jet. It would have cost him between



90 million and 150 million dollars



.

A plane large enough to accommodate 18 people. Built by the Gulfstream Aerospace company, the interior design was entirely created by the influencer. Cashmere on the floor. Leather on the armchairs. And all the comfort necessary for the star. This madness is not a first for Kim K. The influencer would indeed be known to pay nearly



100,000 euro



year-round so that each of his photographs posted on his Instagram account is retouched.

Nabilla and Thomas Vergara, spending influencers



Wealthy celebrities sometimes spend their money extravagantly. In this regard, influencers stand out. Nabilla Vergara thus entrusted her followers with a recent madness. The purchase of a marble bed for her 1-year-old son, Milann, worth



1,300 euros



. A month later, the ex-star of



Secret Story



was forced to sell said bed for security reasons.

Her husband, Thomas Vergara, is no slouch when it comes to expensive spending. For his wife’s birthday, he gave her a Birkin Himalaya handbag from the Hermès brand. A rare piece, made of crocodile skin and set with diamonds, estimated at more than



€380,000



. The story had also moved the fans of Nabilla, the latter regularly taking a stand to support the animal cause and veganism.

Gold bath and diamond ball



Influencers aren’t the only ones splurging on their money. On social networks, footballer Karim Benzema posted a photo of a ball set with 72,000 1,250-carat diamonds that he offered himself at the price of



$250,000



. Daniel Radcliffe, the actor of the Harry Potter series, would have bought a mattress made from horse mane and the wool of polar animals for his part.



$17,000



. As for ex-boxer Mike Tyson, he spent close to



$2 million



to offer his wife, on her birthday, a 24-carat gold bathtub.

Kim Kardashian’s career in 5 key dates



2019:



she embarked on law studies and graduated in December 2021. 2015:



she becomes the highest paid reality TV personality in the world. May 2014:



she is getting married to Kanye West. From 2007 to 2021:



she is the heroine of a reality show about her family,



Keeping up with the Kardashians



. 2007:



a sextape featuring her with singer RayJ made her known to the general public. She assigns the rights to this video and obtains



$5 million



.

