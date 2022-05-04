Benzema now targets Ronaldo and Messi

To say that a big part of Real Madrid’s chances of reaching the final in Paris depends on Karim Benzema’s goals is obvious.

Carlo Ancelotti’s number 9 has scored 14 goals in 10 games in this edition of the Champions League, which puts him just three behind his 17 goals in 2013-14.

The Frenchman’s numbers are so great that the 14 goals with which he arrives in the semi-final return are only three higher total records: the 16 scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015-16 and the 15 scored by Robert Lewandowski (2019- 20) and the infallible Cristiano again in 2018-19.

As Benzema heads into the match against Manchester City, it’s reckless to bet those records are unchallenged.

His razor-sharp fangs in the group stage have turned demonic in the knockout tie with nine goals since the comeback against PSG at the Bernabeu.

While Cristiano’s consecutive goalscoring record is out of reach for now (17 in 11 appearances, from the 4-1 win over Juventus in the Cardiff final to the penalty kick against the Vecchia Signora that saved Madrid the following season), Benzema has a chance to achieve what the other Champions League monster, Lionel Messi, never did.

Leo’s best consecutive tally in the Champions League is 10 goals. He scored them in 2016-17, between the game against Celtic in the group stage and the series-ending one against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Along the way, he missed the game in Germany against Mönchengladbach through injury.

With one goal Karim equals Messi’s streak and with two he would break it.