BENZEMA OFFERED IT FOR THE HAT-TRICK: Rodrygo Goes explained why he did NOT accept to kick the penalty against City

It was the night of Rodrygo Goes. Karim Benzema I knew it. For this reason, as soon as Rúben Dias committed the penalty, the French striker offered the maximum penalty to the Brazilian winger.

Aware that the Santos youth squad was inspired and had the option of leading Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League final by scoring a hat-trick, the Madrid captain suggested that he kick the penalty. However, the 21-year-old boy did not accept it.

The refusal did not come because I was nervous or hesitant. He simply believed that the best thing was that Benzema, who trains these shots a lot and, moreover, is having a magical season, had the chance to experience another moment of glory.

THE HISTORY OF REAL MADRID’S PENALTY AGAINST CITY

“Karim asked me if I wanted to take the penalty there, to score the hat-trick. But I know that he always trains and always takes penalties. And of course, with the season he’s doing, it was the least I could do, say: ‘No, you have to shoot, Karim’. He has scored the goal and we are in the final”revealed the South American attacker, in an interview with RMTV.

Pure camaraderie.

From both.

moment.

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema equaled Cristiano Ronaldo as the player who has scored the most goals (10) in the KO rounds of the same UEFA Champions League. That’s how monstrous his season has been.

Did you know…? Karim Benzema has 43 goals and 14 assists in 43 games played this season. The best campaign of his career.

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema has 15 goals in the current UEFA Champions League. The record for the most goals in a single European Cup campaign belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo (17).

Did you know…? Rodrygo Goes has scored 10 goals and 6 assists in 1,154 minutes played in the UEFA Champions League since joining Real Madrid. He is breaking it all in the highest tournament in the world at club level.