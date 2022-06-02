Benzema opens up on how he ‘dissected’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s style of play

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has revealed that he tries to observe and dissect certain things Cristiano Ronaldo does on the pitch.

Benzema and Ronaldo shared a very successful partnership on the pitch at Real Madrid. The Frenchman often played supporting roles when the two men were together. He has, however, been a talisman for the Whites since Ronaldo left in 2018 for Juventus.

Benzema’s selflessness often resulted in Ronaldo scoring more goals, which he did.

Benzema has received plenty of praise for his supportive play and goalscoring while playing alongside the Portuguese. However, he has taken his game to the next level in recent seasons.

The striker recently received the Player of the Season award from French magazine Onze Mondial. In an interview, he revealed that he often tries to replicate some of Ronaldo’s actions at Madrid.

Benzema said (via El Espanol):

“I always liked to watch and observe him, I tried to focus on his movements, his dribbling, his passing, his handling of the ball. I dissected everything about him. I tried to take his things, but then to do the same is impossible. »

