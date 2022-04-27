Benzema overtakes Mbappé and equals Messi’s record

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: Eden Hazard’s injury history

Karim Benzema is Real Madrid’s handyman. This season, the French striker carries the Madrid club in the Champions League. It was he who offered the qualification against PSG then against Chelsea to the Merengue. In the semi-finals, he was again decisive against Manchester City by scoring twice. Two goals that allow him to overtake Kylian Mbappé. Indeed, Karim Benzema (21 goals) became the top French scorer in all competitions in 2022 ahead of Kylian Mbappé (20 goals).

Messi equalized

But that’s not all, Karim Benzema also equaled Lionel Messi’s best total in a Champions League season, with 14 goals scored. Performances that make him one of the favorites for the Ballon d’Or 2022.

