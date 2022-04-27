Entertainment

Benzema overtakes Mbappé and equals Messi’s record

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: Eden Hazard’s injury history

Karim Benzema is Real Madrid’s handyman. This season, the French striker carries the Madrid club in the Champions League. It was he who offered the qualification against PSG then against Chelsea to the Merengue. In the semi-finals, he was again decisive against Manchester City by scoring twice. Two goals that allow him to overtake Kylian Mbappé. Indeed, Karim Benzema (21 goals) became the top French scorer in all competitions in 2022 ahead of Kylian Mbappé (20 goals).

Messi equalized

But that’s not all, Karim Benzema also equaled Lionel Messi’s best total in a Champions League season, with 14 goals scored. Performances that make him one of the favorites for the Ballon d’Or 2022.

to summarize

Karim Benzema, who became France’s top scorer of the year 2022 with 21 goals in all competitions, overtook Kylian Mbappé. Besides, the Real Madrid striker equaled a Lionel Messi record.

Adam Duarte

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Alejandra Guzmán’s impressive look

52 seconds ago

Sienna Miller explodes against the infernal tabloid harassment

3 mins ago

Neymar deadlocked? – CNET

5 mins ago

This is how Mariazel responded to those who ask her to open an OnlyFans

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button