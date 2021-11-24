Benzema: prison and fine for blackmail in Valbuena: the sentence – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The court of Versailles has recognized the Real Madrid striker guilty of having participated in the attempted blackmail of his national team mate: with 4 other men he threatened him to broadcast a private video of him together with his partner

Karim Benzema was sentenced on Wednesday 24 November by the court of Versailles a one year in prison with suspension of the sentence and a fine of 75 thousand euros. The 33-year-old French striker of Real Madrid was found guilty of having participated in 2015, together with four other people, in the attempt to blackmail against the teammate of the national team Mathieu Valbuena with the threat of making public the video of a sexual relationship between the same Valbuena and his partner.

The appeal Benzema – who has always denied the accusations by claiming that he wanted, on the contrary, to help Valbuena to resolve the situation – was not present in court (today he will play with Real Madrid in the Champions League against Sheriff Tiraspol): his lawyers have announced that they will do appeal against the sentence.

History The case begins in the summer of 2014 , when Mathieu Valbuena, at the time at Marseille, changed his mobile phone. He is unwilling to take care of the data transfer himself, and asks Axel Angot, a handyman at the club, to do so. Angot, who has many debts, finds a sex video of Valbuena and plans to take the opportunity to extort 25 thousand euros to the player. So copy the video and contact Karim Zenati, a convict, childhood friend and protege of Benzema. Zenati hopes Benzema will convince Valbuena to pay, but Valbuena immediately files a complaint with the police, who check the phones.

The ambiguous role of Benzema On 6 October 2015, during the retreat before the France-Armenia match, Benzema speaks to Valbuena. Explain to your teammate that you can introduce him to a trusted man who can help him handle the situation. Look out Math, very dangerous people, Benzema tells Valbuena. Then Benzema telephones his childhood friend Zenati: Valbuena does not take us seriously, he tells him, thus putting himself on the side of blackmailers. Benzema and Zenati laugh at Valbuena, Benzema says they will take tomatoes. For Zenati if he does not want our help if he will deal with the piranhas. Then the whole operation is uncovered and it comes to trial and sentencing. Which at this point risks definitively compromising Benzema’s image.

(article being updated)