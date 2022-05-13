Benzema pursues Cristiano Ronaldo, the big Mercato blow of FC Barcelona

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 club balance sheets

MARCA: “323”

Marca opens its edition of the day with the new record of Karim Benzema, who equaled last night against Levante (6-0) the total of goals scored by the legendary Raul at Real Madrid (323). Cristiano Ronaldo, top scorer in the history of the Spanish club (450) is now in his sights.

SPORT: “Lewandowski, De Jong, Coutinho…”

Sport takes stock of transfer rumors to FC Barcelona and confirms that Robert Lewandowski wants to force his departure from Bayern Munich. For his part, Frenkie De Jong could leave Barca to go to Manchester United while Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa brought in 20 million euros for the Blaugrana.

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Sold”

Mundo Deportivo return to Coutinho’s unexpected departure. If he recalls that Barça expected more than the 20 M€ disbursed by the Villans, he considers that this is a big blow in terms of the reduction in the wage bill. In addition, the Catalan club negotiated a 50% capital gain on a possible resale…

AS: “Galloping to Paris”

The Madrid daily goes back in length on the demonstration of Real Madrid yesterday at the Bernabeu against the weak Levante (6-0). Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior looks in great shape ahead of the C1 grand final against Liverpool and slammed his first hat-trick in the merengue jersey.

