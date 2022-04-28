Benzema ready to scratch Cristiano Ronaldo from the shelves, Spain believes in it!

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Holder of the Onze d’Or 2021 title, perhaps winner of the Onze d’Or 2022 and the next Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema is in the shape of his life and showed it again in the semi-final first leg. exceptional Champions League against Manchester City (3-4). Author of a double, Benzema broke all records.

On Tuesday night, Benzema set a performance that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to do, namely becoming the oldest player since Puskas in 1962 to score 40 goals in a season in official competition at a top club. 4.

But now, the Spanish press is aiming even bigger, namely another mythical record of Cristiano Ronaldo. With 14 goals scored in the Champions League and two games to go, Karim Benzema can now aim for the unattainable, namely the 17 goals of the Portuguese star during his record in the 2013-14 edition. The daily AS, which puts forward a Benzema who has “no age”, believes in it as iron.