Benzema, Salah, Ronaldo… The list of 30 nominated for the trophy

The list of 30 nominated playerss for the Ballon d’Or, the most coveted trophy in world football, is officially out. The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on October 17, 2022 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Among the list we find four French players: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Mike Maignan and Christopher Nkunku. Some favorites are obviously present such as Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski or Cristiano Ronaldo, present for his 18th nomination.

A few surprises should be noted, such as the presence of the French Christopher Nkunku, the Colombian Luis Diaz or the Ivorian Sébastien Haller, all of whom have had very good seasons in their club. On the other hand, the absence of Lionel Messi, of Neymar Jr or even Paul Pogba are big surprises for this 2022 edition.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is one of the big favorites of this competition. With his club he won La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup, the European Super Cup. He is the top scorer in the Champions League as well as in La Liga.

The full list of nominations

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Thibaut Courtois, Mohamed Salah, Rafael Leao, Joshua Kimmich, Christopher Nkunku, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vinicius Jr, Bernardo Silva, Luiz Diaz, Robert Lewandowski, Riyad Mahrez, Casemiro, Heung-min Son, Fabinho, Karim Benzema, Mike Maignan, Harry Kane, Darwin Nunez, Phil Foden, Sadio Mané, Sébastien Haller, Luka Modric, Antonio Rüdiger, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne, Dusan Vlahovic, Virgil van Dijk, Joao Cancelo, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland

Women’s Golden Ball: Selma Bacha, Fridolina Rolfö, Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze, Sam Kerr, Christiane Endler, Lena Oberdorf, Kadidiatou Diani, Catarina Macario, Alexia Putellas, Alexandra Popp, Aitana Bonmatí, Wendie Renard, Alex Morgan, Beth Mead, Asisat Oshoala, Marie- Antoinette Katoto, Millie Bright, Trinity Rodman, Ada Hegerberg.

The editorial staff recommends

The news by the RTL editorial staff in your mailbox. Thanks to your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL info newsletter to follow all the news on a daily basis