Benzema vs Ronaldo: who has scored the most club goals since the Man United superstar left Real Madrid in 2018?

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo were once teammates at Real Madrid, and the Portuguese superstar has cast considerable shade over his French colleague at Santiago Bernabeu as he sets out to rewrite the history books. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Spain for Juventus in 2018, allowing another established striker to establish himself at Los Blancos and show that he can be the star of the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo remained a highly prolific goalscorer during his time in Italy with Juventus and on his return to England with Manchester United, but was he able to keep pace with a rejuvenated Karim Benzema at the height of his form in the past four years? GOAL ponder the question…

Benzema vs Ronaldo: who has scored the most goals since 2018?

During nine memorable years at Madrid, Ronaldo netted 450 goals in 438 appearances in all competitions, helping Los Blancos win two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues. In the same period, Benzema, who was also acquired in the summer 2009 transfer wonder, has found the target 192 times in 412 appearances.

The French striker broke the 20-goal mark in six successive seasons, with his best performance being 32 goals in 2011-2012, but he was always eclipsed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who only went down only once under the 40-goal mark during his time at Real and reached 61 goals in 2014-2015. After choosing to leave Real Madrid, Ronaldo took his considerable talent to Italy and once again became a centurion at Juventus.

Ronaldo has scored 101 goals in 134 games for the Bianconeri, with a further 24 since returning to Manchester United for his second spell with the Red Devils in the summer of 2021. Men’s international football – while also being a record holder at Real and the Champions League – has found the target 125 times since settling down outside Spain, a rate of 0.72 per game. Notably, Ronaldo’s absence from the Bernabéu allowed Benzema to flourish and the France international to elevate his game to an even higher level.

He’s 34, but he set personal bests in the 2021-22 campaign after becoming a regular beyond the 30-goal mark. Karim Benzema, who returned to the France national team in 2021, has scored 44 goals for Real this season alone and has 131 to his name since Ronaldo bid farewell to Los Blancos, at 0.69 per game.

Benzema’s goals since 2018

Ronaldo’s goals since 2018

Statistics correct at time of writing 16/05/2022

Benzema vs Ronaldo: who has won the most trophies since 2018?

While there isn’t a big difference between Ronaldo and Benzema’s stats, it’s worth noting where their goals took them. Both men are expected to become figureheads for their respective clubs, with their presence expected to win major trophies. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more league goals than Benzema since leaving Real (99 vs 92), but the formidable Frenchman has the advantage in the Champions League (30 vs 20).

On this day in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo made his Juventus debut. 🏆🏆 Serie A titles 🏆🏆 Serie A Footballer of the Year awards 🏆🏆 Italian Super Cups 🏆Coppa Italia 🏆Paolo Rossi Award award CR7 only knows one thing and that’s winning ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gNtSPVGiCj —GOAL (@goal) August 18, 2021

Both players have won domestic titles since parting ways, with Juve winning two Serie A crowns with the Portuguese in their squad while Madrid enjoyed domestic dominance in 2019-20. Los Blancos have also won the Spanish Supercopa twice since 2018, while Ronaldo enjoyed one Coppa Italia success and two Coppa Italia victories during his time with Turin.

Benzema’s trophies since 2018

Ronaldo’s trophies since 2018

Statistics correct at time of writing 16/05/2022