Benzema will not play the Clásico

The worst is confirmed in Valdebebas: Benzema will not play the Clasico this Sunday (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga). As it has been counting ACE, today was the key day, in which he would confirm whether or not he was there to exercise with the group; in a routine traced to that of Kroos before PSG (the German, after not training with his teammates any day, tested himself the day before and gave the ‘ok’). But Benzema, today, is still lacking from his left twin, he has worked alone and will not play. He is short.

Everything, after a week of maximum uncertainty in which hope was glimpsed. Especially yesterday, when the tests conveyed optimism about his recovery. But today it has been confirmed that it is not 100% and the decision is not to force. It won’t go with France to the national team break, taking into account that the blues they will play two friendlies (against Ivory Coast, on March 25; and South Africa, on March 29). Karim will rest and recover in Madrid.

In that order of factors, the bull’s-eye is aimed first at the saturday april 2during Real Madrid’s visit to balaídoswhen Ancelotti’s team will return to the tables. But especially what will happen four days later: the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea (Stamford Bridge). Having the Frenchman in full condition for that appointment seems key. Fundamental.

Call: Rodrygo, yes

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., Ancelotti made public his list of 24 footballers for the Clásico. Without Mendy and Benzema… But with Rodrygo, positive note and confirmation of an announced recovery. His inconvenience in Mallorca was nothing more than a hard blow and he is already perfectly. The announcement is therefore the following.

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Diego Pineiro

Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Vallejo and Marcelo

Midfielders: Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Camavinga, Isco and Ceballos

Forwards: Asensio, Rodrygo, Lucas Vázquez, Bale, Mariano, Jovic, Vinicius and Hazard