Benzema’s entourage is definitely chasing the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo of James James9 hours ago
Karim Benzema has been sparkling with Real Madrid for several seasons. This year, the French striker is surely having his best individual season. Hero of the qualification against PSG, in the Champions League, he did it again against Chelsea. This allows those around him to chase the shadow of CR7 definitively.

On Twitter, his agent spoke about Benzema’s role: “For those who say Benzema was CR7’s lieutenant, he has never been anyone’s. He is the perfect team player who improves his teammates and knows how to take the lead when his team needs it, as he did at OL when he started out and for 4 seasons at Real”.

Karim Benzema has once again proven that he is one of the best players in the world today. His entourage takes the opportunity to chase the shadow of CR7. On Twitter, his agent spoke about Benzema’s impact at Real for years.

