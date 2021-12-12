Berardi and Raspadori lay down Sarri

At Mapei Stadium, Dionisi’s team beat the biancocelesti in comeback, who took the lead at the start of the match with Zaccagni

On the seventeenth day of Serie A, the Lazio falls 2-1 at home Sassuolo. Biancocelesti ahead at 6 ‘with Zaccagni’s tap-in on Pedro’s assist: after so many saves by Strakosha, the neroverde comeback signed by the left Berardi (63 ‘) and from the right from the edge of the area of Raspadori (69 ‘). A knockout that leaves the formation of Sarri, who in the final hits the intersection of the poles with Basic, at 25 points, +2 on Dionisi’s men.

THE MATCH

Yet another masterpiece of Sassuolo by Alessio Dionisi, who at the Mapei Stadium beats Sarri’s Lazio 2-1 in comeback, in the sixth knockout of the season and now far from the Europe area. Yet, the start of the match immediately rewards the biancocelesti, leading on 6 ‘thanks to Zaccagni: the former Verona is good at being found only in the center of the area after Pedro’s descent to the right, with Consiglio who can do nothing on the tap-in. Sassuolo’s response was not long in coming, with Scamacca turning in the area but being blocked by an excellent intervention by Strakosha. The Biancocelesti’s goalkeeper was also decisive in the 25th minute, when he rejected another right from the edge of Scamacca after Frattesi’s splendid tear, with the ball ending up on the post; at 34 ‘, however, he is good at Frattesi’s own long-range shot. Before the interval Raspadori turns well in the area, but slips and ends badly.

In the second half, Felipe Anderson takes the place of Pedro, stopped by muscle fatigue, but the push of the neroverdi does not stop, with Berardi making a sensational mistake in the area after Acerbi’s mistake: the neroverde talent, however, redeems himself at 63 ‘with a splendid left foot at the far post that strikes Strakosha. Just six minutes pass and the comeback of Dionisi’s formation is completed: Berardi again converges towards the center, then the ball reaches Raspadori who overcomes Strakosha with his right hand again. In the final, Ayhan, who entered a few minutes ago, risks ruining the green-and-black evening by stopping Muriqi only in front of Consiglio and being sent off: on the free kick, Basic hits the intersection of the posts, with the ball bouncing near the goal line. The final does not give Sarri a draw: with this 2-1 knockout, Lazio slips to ninth place with 25 points, 11 less than fourth-placed Napoli and -5 from Fiorentina’s fifth position. Fifth consecutive useful result, however, for Sassuolo, at 23 together with Verona.

REPORT CARDS

Frattesi 6.5 – The most active in midfield, he nearly scored several times but was blocked by Strakosha.

Berardi 7.5 – He starts quietly and with a sensational error in front of goal, but makes up for it with a draw and an assist to Raspadori.

Raspadori 7 – Loses the ball on the occasion of the biancoceleste advantage, but it is his goal that decides the match.

Strakosha 6.5 – If Lazio are ahead in the first hour of play, much of the credit goes to him: decisive saves before the one-two neroverde.

Pedro 6.5 – Immediately give Zaccagni the 1-0 ball, then dispatch balls with experience. Substituted as a precaution at the end of the first half.

Zaccagni 7 – He immediately scores the goal that deludes Sarri’s formation, then runs and fights on the left.

THE TABLE

SASSUOLO-LAZIO 2-1

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Tips 6; Toljan 6, Chiriches 6, Ferrari 6.5 (29 ‘st Ayhan 4.5), Rogerio 6; Frattesi 6.5, Lopez 6, Traoré 6 (29 ‘st Henrique 6); Berardi 7.5 (36 ‘st Defrel 6), Scamacca 6.5 (35’ st Boga 6), Raspadori 7 (44 ‘st Muldur sv). Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Goldaniga, Magnanelli, Peluso, Harroui, Kyriakopoulos. All: Dionisi 7

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha 6.5; Hysaj 6 (33 ‘st Muriqi 6), Luiz Felipe 5.5, Acerbi 5.5, Marusic 5.5; Akpa-Akpro 5 (26 ‘st Andre Anderson 5.5), Cataldi 6 (33’ st Leiva 6), Basic 6; Pedro 6.5 (1 ‘st Felipe Anderson 5.5), Immobile 5.5, Zaccagni 7 (20’ st Lazzari 5.5). Available: Reina, Adamonis, Patric, Escalante, Vavro, Radu, Moro. Coach: Sarri 5.5

Referee: Sozza

Scorers: 6 ‘Zaccagni (L), 18’ st Berardi (S), 24 ‘st Raspadori (S)

Bookings: Marusic (L), Andre Anderson (L), Berardi (S)

Expelled: 42 ‘st Ayhan (S)

THE STATISTICS

Sassuolo have won three of their last four Serie A games against Lazio (1P), one more success than those obtained in all the previous 13 matches against the Biancocelesti in the top league (3N, 8P).

Domenico Berardi scored nine goals against Lazio, in Serie A he did better only against Milan (10): the biancocelesti are the team against which the neroverde striker has scored in several different matches in the Italian top league (eight ).

Mattia Zaccagni scored against Sassuolo in this Serie A after having also succeeded last August with the Verona shirt: the biancoceleste player is the first capable of scoring in two games against the same opponent this season in the top five European leagues.

Third goal in this Serie A for Mattia Zaccagni, the first with the Lazio shirt: they all arrived against Sassuolo (brace last August when he wore the Verona shirt), with the green-and-blacks who are the favorite victim of the ’95 class in maximum Italian league.

Giacomo Raspadori has both scored a goal and served an assist for the first time in his career in Serie A.

Second goal against Lazio in Serie A for Giacomo Raspadori: only against Genoa (three) has he scored more in the top flight.

Pedro has served three assists this season in Serie A (in 17 appearances), already one more than all the winning passes provided in the last season when he wore the Roma shirt (in 27 appearances).

Only Dusan Vlahovic is younger than Davide Frattesi among the players who started in all the first 17 games in this Serie A.

150th presence in the major five European championships for Jeremie Boga, and the 100th match with the Sassuolo shirt in all competitions.

Mattia Zaccagni took the field from the first minute for two consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since wearing the Lazio shirt.