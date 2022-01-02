“Berardi and Scamacca al Sassuolo until June”

Dionisi on the performance of Raspadori

“I would compare it to a German or Swedish car, the super reliable, high quality and full optional ones. Giacomo, although very young, is a driving force. He has an out of the ordinary mentality: I hope there will be a lot of gossip about him in the coming months, it would mean that he is continuing to do well. In his case, the media case does not scare me, Raspadori is very good at managing himself on and off the pitch “.

Dionisi on the future of Berardi and Scamacca

“I’m not worried about the market hits, I hope to enjoy them at least until June. Berardi is our top player. Scamacca has remarkable qualities, but he must learn to live with positive and negative moments. If Gianluca does not become Italy’s center forward in the future, I will be angry with him ”.

Dionisi on the strongest opponent: Dzeko

“Dzeko is the opponent who impressed me the most. It makes everything look easy. It’s a 9 and a 10 at the same time ”.