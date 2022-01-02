“Berardi? I want it until June! Raspadori doesn’t scare me, I get angry with Scamacca if… ”- SOS Fanta

The Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionysus once again spoke of Raspadori, Scamacca and Berardi. He did it to the insert AM, these are his words collected by SOS Fanta.

RASPADORI – “I would compare it to a German or Swedish car, the super reliable, high quality and full optional ones. Giacomo, although very young, is a driving force. He has an out of the ordinary mentality: I hope there will be a lot of gossip about him in the coming months, it would mean that he is continuing to do well. In his case, the media case does not scare me, Raspadori is very good at managing himself on and off the pitch “.

BERARDI AND SCAMACCA – “Which market catchphrase worries me the most? I hope to enjoy them at least until June. Berardi is our top player. Scamacca has remarkable qualities, but he must learn to live with positive and negative moments. If Gianluca does not become Italy’s center forward in the future, I will be angry with him ”.

VOTE – “A vote in the first round of Sassuolo? 7-. The least is due to the defeat against Bologna and to have the incentive, in the coming months, to cancel it and arrive in June with a full 7 “.

GUARDIOLA – “I took advantage of the months without a team to study and also spent three days following Guardiola’s training in Monaco. Of Pep’s sessions I was impressed by the intensity and his participation in the training. I still struggle to see it as a college, Guardiola. And the same thing happened to me with Mourinho. In Roma-Sassuolo he was on the thousandth bench, I was on the third in Serie A “.

DZEKO – “It is the opponent who impressed me the most. It makes everything look easy. It’s a 9 and a 10 at the same time ”.

HAPPY – “Who impressed me the most on a human level? I could speak well of everyone but I say Allegri. At the Stadium, despite a historic defeat against us, he stopped for a few minutes at the end of the match. It is in the difficulties that you measure people and Allegri has confirmed himself as a gentleman “.

DREAM – “A foreign bench in ten years? So on the fly I feel like Chelsea or Bayern Munich ”.

