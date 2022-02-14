Berardi loses his head after Sassuolo-Roma, three tackle him: Mourinho must intervene

In the final minutes of Sassuolo-Roma the brawl on the sidelines between Domenico Berardi and the Giallorossi bench was touched upon. Only Mourinho’s intervention prevented the worst.

Sassuolo-Roma had its controversial tail, just before the 90 ‘hit and even before Cristante’s header that allowed Murinho’s Giallorossi to avoid the 10th defeat of the season in the league, remedying a consoling 2-2 at 94 ′. Hero? Domenico Berardi who at the time of the substitution has more than a simple discussion with the opponent’s bench, risking to unleash a mini brawl on the sidelines.

The stakes were high, three key points for both teams and the tension rose when Sassuolo managed to overturn the match in the second half, using two authentic Giallorossi gifts in defense. Thanks to Traorè who put his own in both goals but also of all the Neroverdi di Dionisi who never gave up in the face of the Romanist advantage. So, while the result was in favor of the hosts and the whole Giallorossi anger, the nervousness increased. Berardi made a couple of tough interventions, receiving as many, especially with Kumbulla who had directives from Mourinho to mark him.

One of Berardi’s ‘falls’ that annoyed the Giallorossi bench

But if the Roma defender plays it with his cards exposed, Berardi takes advantage of those contrasts to fall and stop the game. Once, twice. Up to reaction of the Giallorossi bench from which protests and screams and a few sentences too many arrive on the sportsmanship of the Sassuolo striker. Words that do not escape Berardi who is agitated and seeks an initial confrontation, with Mourinho who tries to calm him, speaking directly with him, explaining that he has accentuated some falls. Answer? Berardi is not there and points to the throat, where he says instead of having been hit.

Berardi’s anger and Mourinho’s intervention to appease the spirits

Unfortunately, even after Dionisi’s decision to remove him from the field to avoid worse problems for the team, Berardi’s annoyance at being caught by some Giallorossi players on the bench does not subside and so he returns to the office, probably managing to identify the person responsible for the sentences addressed to him. It is precisely at that moment that the situation risks escalating with the green-and-black striker held back by three people and with Mourinho returning in the middle of the dispute. In the end, nothing will happen beyond a hint of a fight, with the Roma coach trying to reassure the player by taking responsibility for any offensive sentences and an angry Berardi heading to the locker room.