Berbatov discusses Cristiano Ronaldo’s current form

Dimitar Berbatov is not surprised by the remarkable form of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The Bulgarian and the Portuguese were teammates during the 2008-09 season, before he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

Despite only sharing the same dressing room for one season, Berbatov was quick to acknowledge the incredible talent of the Portuguese strikers, who continues to be talked about in the world of football thanks in particular to his sense of purpose intact despite the passage of time.

After Monday’s match against Brentford at Old Trafford, where ‘CR7’ scored one of the three goals that gave his team victory in the league, Berbatov wanted to salute Cristiano’s remarkable seasonemphasizing the fact that he deserved much more respect given his wonderful track record.

“I had the pleasure of playing with him for a year. only, which was short, but I saw how he was preparing. And then I followed him throughout his career and it’s not surprising to see it evolve like this“, he admitted in an interview with United.

“If he continues to take care of his body as it does even more now, I’m sure he can play for another three or four years. Obviously, time waits for no one, and sometimes it can affect some of your qualities, but that’s when you have to be smart and start adjusting your football,” he added.

Meanwhile, Berbatov highlighted Cristiano’s current Premier League numbers. “You can stay good beyond your age, and Cristiano is one of those cases. He scored 18 goals at the age of 37, in the best championship in the worldwhich is both an honorable and more than respectable performance.”