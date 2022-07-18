Berdazimer 10.3% gel shows benefit against molluscum contagiosum, according to Phase 3 study

MC lesions can persist for months or years.

Berdazimer gel 10.3% is positioned as a potential first-class novel topical treatment. Photo: Shutterstock.

Berdazimer gel 10.3%, a nitric oxide-releasing topical, has shown benefits against molluscum contagiosum (MC), a skin infection for which there are currently no FDA-approved treatments.

MC is a viral infection of the skin that results in round, firm, painless bumps that vary in size and can be like the head of a pin or the eraser of a pencil and is caused by a member of the family of viruses. the poxviruses. The infection, common in children, can be acquired in different ways.

Regarding the drug, according to the literature, nitric oxide modulates many physiological and molecular functions and is a therapeutic agent that has shown encouraging benefits for dermatological conditions. The gel combines berdazimer sodium gel with a hydrogel that promotes the release of nitrous oxide.

Precisely the findings contained in a Phase 3 randomized clinical trial that included a sample of 891 patients -with CM for more than six months- found the almost complete removal of lesions in patients treated with berdazimer gel vs. those who used the vehicle gel (active ingredient) (32.4% vs. 19.7%). The study ensures that side effects were minimal and that mild to moderate erythema was the most observed skin reaction.

Which means the Berdazimer gel 10.3% seems to demonstrate favorable efficacy and safety in BC patients of 6 months or more.

MC lesions can persist for months or years and affect approximately 6 million people in the United States annually, with the highest incidence among children 1 to 14 years of age. In patients with underlying atopic dermatitis, CM lesions may be more extensive, persistent, and prone to infection.

Berdazimer gel 10.3% is positioned as a possible first-in-class novel topical treatment that produces a controlled release of antiviral nitric oxide when applied to the skin and probably inhibits viral replication of MC.

Access the study here.