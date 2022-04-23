BeReal, the social network that grows like foam looking for authenticity and that can unseat Instagram

The BeReal app on the Apple AppStore.

For some time now, on relatively new platforms like TikTok, some content creators admit that they have lost interest in Instagram because it tends to trigger mental health problems and promotes a non-existing perfect world where expectations are always too high.

Many cite that their discomfort has to do with FOMO (“Fear Of Missing Out”, in English), which could be translated as the fear of feeling that you are missing something. The concept fits like a glove into a toxic and highly addictive habit of Instagram: comparing our lives with those of others.

Between “likes”, “shares” and comments, on Instagram -some creators agree-, we show the most aesthetic and consumable angle of our experiences, instead of having fun and being genuine. In short, the network is usually too much “fake” or false, so that we all understand each other.

What is BeReal and why is it becoming popular?

At the height of this careful and hyper-produced reality that influencers show on Instagram, an application tries to make its way from the search for “authenticity”. It’s called BeReal (“Be Real”) and it’s making waves on college campuses.

Once a day, at random times, BeReal users receive a notification that they have two minutes to take a “candid photo” and post it. The rear and front cameras work at the same time, so the framing will not be perfect or the pose you decide to take will not be false.

True to the name, it has no filters, limited replays, and no time to pose. Users who don’t post can’t see what their friends have uploaded.

“My posts have alternated between tired-eyed selfies at work and blurry images of watching a basketball game with friends,” Hannah Towey said in a review for Business Insider.

Towey tried out BeReal for three weeks to find out why this social media newbie has been skyrocketing in the app store. “After going through an awkward adjustment period, he has become my new favorite way to keep up with my friends,” he added.

This is what the photos look like on the BeReal network: the rear and front cameras work at the same time so there are no tricks

Exponential growth of BeReal

In the AppStore, BeReal already has 4.7 stars and almost 10,000 reviews. Its slogan is “Real like your friends” and a message from the company warns “It is not the typical social network”.

Founded in January 2020 by a former GoPro employee, French entrepreneur Alexis Barreyat, BeReal has grown in daily downloads by 315% since January, according to Apptopia, an app analytics company.

And since April 1, it has been one of the top 10 most downloaded free iPhone social media apps nearly every day, according to SensorTower.

Evolution of the growth of the new BeReal social network. On the top line you can see the increase in searches for the app on Google. In the lower boxes, the number of downloads in the last three months. chart graph

The opposite of Instagram: the relief of the unglamorous

BeReal is the opposite of Instagram, even in its challenges. “Do I really want everyone to see my pajamas? Am I confident enough to show everyone a poorly lit, awkward selfie? Expose the corners of my messy room and my unmade bed?” says Towey.

“Those concerns were mostly alleviated by the fact that I don’t have any distant relatives or random acquaintances as friends on the app. Although I have just over 1,000 followers on Instagram, I only have 26 friends on BeReal and I would like to keep it that way.

The app seems to help many with the distorted concept that very few people “have a boring life.” Rather, it “normalizes that most non-influencers have 9-to-5 desk jobs,” the user said.

The result is a platform full of raw photos of people doing unglamorous, everyday things: lounging, doing homework, cleaning the cat’s toilet, riding the bus, or cooking dinner in a microwave.

BeReal does not encourage “likes”

The app works in real time and doesn’t allow you to like your friends’ posts, which eliminates the tendency to measure our value and self-esteem with popularity on the Internet.

“What I like about BeReal is that I can make connections on a platform that doesn’t encourage likes, comments or being artificial… it just shows what you’re doing at the time the daily alert goes off,” he told CNN. Ben Telerski, student at Georgetown University.

Telerski is aware of the negative mental health impacts that social media has on Generation Z. “I don’t know if BeReal is trying to combat this problem, but it’s certainly moving toward that goal,” he added.

According to CBS News, BeReal went on to raise $30 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, one of the largest venture capital firms. And as Apptopia pointed out, the French company has been actively promoting itself at US universities through a campus ambassador program.

