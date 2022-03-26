Beren Gökyıldız: the most complicated part of dubbing her voice into Spanish in “Madre” | Camila Herrera | Anne Turkey | Turkish soap operas | SHOWS

Beren Gökyıldız is a Turkish actress who at her young age has become one of the most recognizable stars of the artistic environment after starring in the telenovela “Mother”. But the one who has also conquered the Latin American public, although not many know her, is Camila Herrera, the one in charge of dubbing the voice of little melek.

The soap opera “Mother” (“Anne”, in its original language”), is one of the most representative dramas of Turkey that quickly became an international success, reaching Spain, as well as the United States and other Latin American countries.

“Mother” was co-produced by MedYapım and MF Yapım for Star TV. Although it originally premiered in 2016, its great success has led it to be broadcast in other countries and on various television networks.

Beren Gökyıldız starred in the Turkish soap opera “Mother” (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

Beren Gökyıldız He has shown his great professionalism in the roles he plays, because he does it very naturally. In this production he participates together with the renowned actress Cansu Derewho plays Zeynep.

On “Mother”, Beren Gökyıldız he won the affection of the public with his character Melek who struggles to get ahead despite the mistreatment of his stepfather and the little importance his mother gives him. That is why she chose to seek refuge in the arms of her teacher who receives her as if she were her daughter.

Beren Gökyıldız worked alongside Cansu Dere in “Mother” (Photo: Antena 3)

THE MOST DIFFICULT THING ABOUT DUBBING BEREN GÖKYILDIZ’S VOICE INTO SPANISH

Camila Herrera, is of Chilean nationality and is 32 years old. She is currently a recognized dubbing actress in her country. Camila was in charge of dubbing the little girl’s voice Melek and thanks to her the famous telenovela “Mother” was able to have great success in Spanish-speaking countries.

Without However, not everything has been easy for the Chilean interpreter when she dubs the voice of the little Beren Gökyıldızas revealed by the actress herself.

“In my experience doing dubbing it never took me more than a day to make a chapter, but the first chapter was terrible because of the story, because it followed a girl, everything. It took me about three sessions to finish the first chapter”, Camila said in an interview with People en Español.

In that sense, Herrera revealed what was the most difficult for her when dubbing the voice of Melek.

“(The most difficult) was to follow the movements and feelings of a girl as an adult”, he expressed.

Camila Herrera interprets the voice of Melek in Spanish (Photo: Camila Herrera / Instagram)

Camila Herrera also indicates that with the character of Melek was able to meet Beren Gokyildiz. The Chilean actress had always done cartoon dubbing, but with “Mother” was the first Turkish novel in which he worked with his voice and he described it as “a giant challenge in my life”.

WHO IS CAMILA HERRERA?

The actress Camila Herrera She also works as executive audiovisual producer. At 32 years old, she has managed to be recognized as one of the most important dubbing actresses in all of Chile.

He has always done dubbing in cartoons but with “Mother” was his first participation in Turkish soap operas that have been conquering the entire world.

