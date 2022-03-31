Beren Gökyıldız’s age when he recorded the soap operas Mother and My daughter | Anne Turkey | Kızım | Anne | Turkish soap operas | actresses | Turkish actors nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Beren Gökyıldız is the Turkish child star who has starred in the successful soap operas “Mother” and “My daughter” (“Anne” and “Kizim”, in their original language respectively), which after having crossed their borders achieved international success, which have led to the minor to be recognized in various countries.

Although she is currently 12 years old, the time in which she gave life to the characters that have taken her to the top was younger, but her age was not an impediment for her to play a great role, achieving completely win over the audience.

If you also saw this talented actress in action, who has currently been cast in the lead role of “Yesil Vadinin Kizi”, the Turkish version of “Anne with an E”, we let you know how old she was when she played Melek Akçay o Turna Güneş in “Anne” and Öykü Göktürk in “Kizim”.

HOW OLD WAS BEREN GÖKYILDIZ IN “MOTHER” AND “MY DAUGHTER”?

both in “Mother” such as “My daughter”, Beren Gökyıldız’s performance moved and continues to move the public who closely follows these productions to tears. If we take into account that she He is now 12 years old, since he was born on September 29, 2009the age at which he embodied these characters is as follows:

“Mother” (“Anne”)

In “Mother”, Beren Gökyıldız gave life to Melek Akçay, a girl who was constantly mistreated by her mother and stepfather, who, tired of her, put her in a bag and left her in the dump. She is rescued by her teacher.

The telenovela premiered on October 25, 2016; that is, the little girl gave life to her character when she was only 7 years old.

Here she shared the leading role with Cansu Dere in the role of Zeynep Güneş, a young substitute teacher who finds out about the bad life her student Melek had. She was the one who found it in her trash and decides to take it with her to start a life together, but it won’t be easy for her.

“Anne” is co-produced by MedYapım and MF Yapım. It was based on the hit Japanese drama titled “Mother” written by Yuji Sakamoto.

Little Melek with her teacher Zeynep Güneş in “Mother” (Photo: Med Yapim)

“My daughter” (“Kizim”)

In “My daughter”, Beren Gökyıldız played Öykü Göktürk, a girl who suffers from a strange illness and is under the care of her aunt, who upon learning of the minor’s illness decides to abandon her and leaves her a letter with the address of her father, whom she never met and who is a con man.

This production was released on September 19, 2018; that is, the minor gave life to her character at the age of 8.

In the soap opera, the actress shares the leading role with Buğra Gülsoy, who plays Demir, her father. Although he rejects her at first, he knows that her only alternative to not going to jail is to stay with her, without imagining that little by little the indifference he has for her turns into love.

“Kızım” was produced by Med Yapım and is based on the Korean drama “Oh My Geum Bi.”

As Okyu and Demir, father and son, are two complete strangers, the relationship is not very good at first in “Kizim” (Photo: Med Yapim)

WHAT OTHER PRODUCTIONS DID BEREN GÖKYILDIZ PART OF?

in TV

“Kocamın Ailesi” (2014-2015) as Pelín.

“Güldüy Güldüy Show” (2016) as herself.

“Bizim Hikaye” (2017) as Ayşe.

“Mucize Doktor” or “Miracle Doctor” as Betüş (guest actress).

“Çocukluk” or “A house for Azul” or “Childhood” as Mavi.

At the cinema

“Bosu Bir Yerde” (2016)

“Bal Kaymak” (2018)

Beren Gökyıldız takes on a new challenge in his career (Photo: Yeşil Vadinin Kızı)

WHO IS BEREN GOKYILDIZ?

Beren Goykildiz was born on September 29, 2009 in istanbul and she is an only child. She began to demonstrate her artistic talents at the age of 5 when she began appearing in commercials, surprising everyone with her acting ability, uncharacteristic of someone her age. It would not take long to start her acting career in television series.

Beren’s parents are a mechanical engineer and a human resources graduate, so she never had artistic influences in her family. However, they noticed that the little girl used to imitate everyone around her from a very young age, which is why they started taking her to auditions.

Another of his passions is horse riding and football. But he also loves music. In fact, she participated in the Turkish edition of the talent competition “The Voice”, where she was part of a Christmas special.