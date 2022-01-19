Beretta racing in the US to redesign the soldier of the future – Corriere.it

The final phase of the call for tenders, destined to revolutionize the grammar of the Western armed forces, comes alive. It is about the Next Generation Squad Weapon, the program launched in 2017 by the Pentagon which saw the main arms manufacturers in the world compete for the award of the important supply order to the American army and which today sees a short list composed of the Swiss-German-American conglomerate Sig Seuer and the Texan True Velocity. A race that also speaks Italian. Yesterday, in fact, the confirmation (after the advances last December) of the subscription of one strategic partnership between the True Velocity subsidiary, LoneStar Future Weapons, and Beretta USA in the design and implementation of the proposals presented. Fulcrum of the order is the 5.56x45mm NATO cartridge replacement currently supplied to the US Army (and to all the armed forces of the Atlantic alliance) with the unprecedented 6.8 caliber and, consequently, the M4 assault rifle and the M249 light machine gun that use it.

The new cartridges A real Copernican revolution, as far as ballistic technology is concerned but also for the arms market in general, given that the new caliber is destined to become the standard for dozens of US-allied national armies. The Pentagon’s objective is to generate a competitive advantage over other military blocs (Russia and China) through a weapon which, having a longer barrel without increasing its overall size, gives the possibility to strike from a distance of safety greater than six hundred meters, thus reducing the likelihood of being reached by the enemy. Furthermore the cartridges are free of heavy metals harmful to the health of soldiers and are 30% lighter than brass ones.



The role of Beretta In the match, Beretta Usa will assist True Velocity in the production, assembly and testing of key components of the RM-277 rifle and automatic rifle presented as part of the team offer. In addition to supporting True Velocity, Beretta Usa will also have a leading role in the development of a variant of the RM-277 intended for sale to US international allies, as well as a semi-automatic variant of the RM-277 rifle intended for civilian sale in the US commercial market. In short, the idea of ​​testing a technology that in the near future could be scalable even if the race for the Next Generation Squad Weapon is won by Sig Seuer. Beretta Defense Technologies, the alliance of Beretta Group companies focused on serving military and law enforcement customers globally, will also explore other applications of the commercial 6.8 cartridge in its broad firearms portfolio. We look forward to working with True Velocity and Beretta USA on the development of a complete system focused on the RM-277 to support the mission of American soldiers and their allies, commented Carlo Ferlito, coordinator of Beretta Defense Technologies.

The company, just last week, announced it had won a € 10 million contract for the supply of M23 semi-automatic shotguns., both the model for use as a sniper and that for the support of the infantry forces, to the Finnish army. This is Beretta’s second recent multi-million dollar agreement with the international armed and state forces: at the end of 2020 a contract was signed with the Brazilian Ministry of Defense for the supply of pistols (among other things also produced in Brescia) for a order worth over 57 million euros. Now the challenge moves to the States.

