Bergamo: industry in continuous growth, also craftsmanship

After the blaze of the first part of the year,



the good performance of the Lombard manufacturing industry consolidated in the third quarter as well



, which in addition to having returned to pre-Covid production levels, maintains a



an even higher rate of growth, thanks above all to the thrust of exports, but also a timid recovery of internal orders



. This is what emerges from the economic analysis of Unioncamere, the Region and Confindustria Lombardia, presented on the morning of Wednesday 17 November at Palazzo Lombardia.

It still grows, del



2.5% compared to the second quarter



and by 6.2% on 2019, the regional industrial production, but also recovered well the



crafts (+ 4.7% in the economy



, + 3.6% compared to the pre-Covid period). While the



export confirms its strength, but the boost to production comes from internal orders (+ 3% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021), positively driving all sectors – with the sole exception of clothing (-10.9%



) – and all territories.