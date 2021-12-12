Bergamo, no vax flyer on the cars of Pope John’s doctors. The primary: No respect

In the parking lot of the Bergamo hospital, doctors found a no vax flyer on their cars. The director of the medical department: “There is no respect for those who have been killing themselves with work for 20 months”.

It’s the end of the shift. Nurses and doctors of the Pope John XXIII hospital leave their wards ready to go home: here, as in all other hospitals in Lombardy, the increase in Covid infections has returned. Nothing to do with last year’s health emergency, but the memory of those days will never go away and there is still a lot of commitment today. At the end of the shift, however, a paper ticket found on the cars of doctors and nurses creates despair and anger. On this it says: “Whoever collaborates with the dictatorship will also be a victim! Vaccines kill! The green pass is health nazism! Fight with the living”. And then the invitation to follow them on telegram: the flyer also contains a link to a Telegram chat. Signing the ticket is the no vax emblem: the double W in a red circle.

Director Fagiuoli: No respect for those who have been killing themselves with work for over 20 months

The director of the medical department of Pope Giovanni di Bergamo Stefano Fagiuoli denounced what happened on social media, who on his Instagram page lets himself go to an angry comment: “No respect for those who have been killing themselves with work for over 20 months. For everyone. . And while 90% of the inpatients we deal with in the intensive unit are really no vaxes !! I hope the surveillance cameras catch them. But I also hope they don’t bring them in front of me. It’s time to differentiate the reactions towards these ‘novax / noscience’ and people with doubts and fears. For the latter all my energy and support, with unchanged dedication and sweetness. For the former, from now on, only my contempt “. To post the flyer they found on the car on social networks are also other health workers, including a nurse from the intensive care unit.

What does the “W” in a red circle mean

The double V enclosed in a red circle is now making the rounds of the web and is often found on walls outside schools and hospitals. A symbol that is always accompanied by no vax and no green pass writings: the message that these groups want to convey is that Italy is the victim of a health dictatorship, as is also reported by the ticket on the cars of Pope John’s doctors. Inside the symbol there would be an acronym: there are those who, in fact, more than a double W are four Vs that would stand for the initials of the Latin phrase “Vi vero universum vivus vici”, or the concept of the search for truth. For others, however, the symbol is taken from the film “V for vendetta”, which tells the story of the establishment of a dictatorship established with a false pandemic. Their truth is now shouted in the squares all over Italy every Saturday afternoon, bringing many traders to their knees who find themselves forced to lower the shutter long before the scheduled closure.