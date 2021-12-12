Bergamo, no vax flyers on cars in the hospital parking lot

The gesture hits a hospital that, in spring 2020, had been at the center of the first wave worldwide and the director of Pope John’s Medicine department, Stefano Fagiuoli, does not mince words.

“No respect for those who have been killing themselves with work for over 20 months. For everyone – writes Fagiuoli on social media. – And while 90% of the patients we deal with in the intensive unit are really no vax! gravedigger. But I also hope they don’t bring them in front of me. The time has come to differentiate the reactions towards these ‘novax / noscience’ and people with doubts and fears. For the latter all my energy and support, with unchanged dedication and sweetness. For the former, from now on, only my contempt “.

The words of the medical director of Cardiology at the same hospital Raffaele Abete are of the same bitter tone. “We are always in the parking lot of employees of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo – he writes on his Facebook page. – Yep, it’s exactly the same place where, in March 2020, support was shown, with gifts and banners, to the health workers who were fighting in the full epicenter of the pandemic. Short memory? Maybe, but certainly a further point in favor of the distrust of mankind. #nonandratuttobene “.