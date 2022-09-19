‘Bergman’s Island’ by Mia Hansen-Løve

In this place he recorded some of his films, and it is there where a couple of filmmakers settle in search of inspiration for their next projects Chris and Tony played by the constant Vicky Krieps and the all-terrain Tim Roth.

The film is a tribute to the figure of Bergman, although it is not an exhaustive review of his life and work. It shows some of his personality traits in relation to the couple who really stars in the film, such as his family relationships: he was married five times, he also had three known stable partners and nine children whom he did not do under the excuse of obsessive creative work hardly saw. The protagonists have an only child and they question, especially her, the little time he spends with her for professional reasons.

It even distances itself from the visual imagery of the Swedish director, abandoning dark settings and tormented individual guilt… to show very bright atmospheres in natural landscapes with people who talk and laugh carelessly.

Structured in two parts temporarily differentiated, the first also narrates the different ways of facing the creative process, in this case the cinematographic one.

Chris lives it with suffering, stiff before his own indecision that denotes a certain vital insecurity, while Tony advances with security and with apparent fluency sure of himself. She needs his opinion to sustain her embryonic ideas. He doesn’t think her opinions can help her.

The second part is a metacinematographic exercise in which reality and fiction are mixed, since the film shows in images what Chris is not capable of capturing on paper. She thus metamorphoses into Amy (played by the solvent Mia Wasikowska) who is looking for the love that she cannot find in a past relationship.

The first part is more interesting and the female performances are better in this pleasant film in which, curiously, it can be seen how the inhabitants of the idyllic place want little of the Swedish genius and much less of the tourist artifice that their placid place has become.

