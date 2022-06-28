Bergman’s Island, by Mia Hansen-Løve, opens in theaters on July 1

Next Friday, July 1, it opens in theaters Bergmann’s Islandof Mia Hansen-Løvedistributed by elastic Y Avalonand which had its world premiere in the Official Section of the Cannes Festival.

A couple of filmmakers, Chris and Tony, settle for the summer on the mythical Swedish island of Färo. In this amazing setting, where Bergman lived and filmed his most famous works, the couple hope to find inspiration for his next films. As the days pass, Chris’s fascination with the place grows and memories of his first love resurface. As their respective scripts progress, and the effect of the island scenery becomes more apparent on Chris and Tony, the line between fact and fiction will blur.

Bergmann’s Island is starring Vicky Krieps (the invisible thread, Weather), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, the hateful eight) Y Mia Wasikowska (only lovers survive, stoker).

Mia Hansen-Løve She made her film debut as an actress in the films of Oliver Assayas, sentimental destinations Y End of August, beginning of September. Her first feature film as director and screenwriter, All is forgiven (2007), premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival and received a César nomination for Best First Feature. Since then, he has directed and written the films The father of my children (2009), which won the Special Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival, Un amour de jeunesse (First love) (2010), which won a special mention from the jury at the Locarno Festival, Eden (2014), Future (2016), awarded the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and Maya (2018). His last movie One Fine Morningwas presented at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and will also be distributed by elastic In our country.

In Bergmann’s Island, Mia Hansen-Løve reflects on the impact of personal experiences in the process of artistic creation while signing a tribute to Ingmar Bergmann and his mythical home, moving the story to the Swedish island of Färo, where Sweden’s most famous filmmaker lived for the last 20 years of his life and where he shot some of his best-known titles.

In Spain, the film had its premiere in the Official Section of the Seville European Film Festival and has recently been seen at the D’A Film Festival.