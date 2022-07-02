“Bergman’s Island”, “Singing on the rooftops” and “My dearest children”, among the premieres that arrive this week in theaters

In my dearest children characters are reversed. And the very veteran actress —and revered by the French public— pulls the car Josiane Balasko, with another tanned, Didier Bourdon, as an opening act. Both, professionally assuming their leading role in a divertissement, which, under the guise of stark humor, confronts the social reality of children who, as soon as they take flight, make their parents feel like two uncomfortable extras in their hectic lives. It is a common phenomenon in the most advanced societies, which is why the film transcends the French market.

Chantal and Christian are two retirees, with their house in a town on the outskirts, a small garden and a utility vehicle, a lifestyle enough for both of them. Her two sons live and work in Paris, and they barely answer her calls except to apologize (her) for missing a family date or to get mom to wash his shirts for her (him). Her mother explodes when her Christmas celebration is boycotted. It’s time to carry out a crazy plan: pretend they won the lottery, in short, the minutiae of 18 million… Greed will lead their offspring to an unusual family enthusiasm that will cause crazy situations, with somewhat outdated characters, touches of vaudeville and farce. In short, until the corresponding final moral.





“MONTH THREE CHERS ENFANTS” France, 2021. Director: Alexandra Leclère. Cast: Josiane Balasko, Didier Bourdon, Marilou Berry, Cédric Ben Abdallah, Laurent Stocker, Lise Lamétrie. Comedy. 95 minutes.

