Bergomi: “Inter play total football. Calhanoglu? Here’s where it improved “
Lo Zio analyzes the Nerazzurri’s victory: “The superiority over Cagliari was enormous”
Guest in the studios of Sky Sports, Beppe Bergomi analyzes the great performance of Inter against Cagliari and the primacy in the standings found: “It’s total football – begins it Uncle -. When you see Bastoni who is often the most advanced attacker, this makes you understand that everyone is involved. Inter are playing well, the superiority over Cagliari has been enormous even if the Sardinians have offered little resistance. They were very passive. Scudetto? Inter will play it in the next month and a half, when they will have four direct clashes with Lazio, Atalanta, Milan and Napoli “.
The former Inter defender then also focuses on the rebirth of Hakan Calhanoglu: “At Milan the fans questioned him, not the club or Pioli who always made him play. He does not realize the strength he has, that Milan exalted the qualities of Calhanoglu. The goal he scored against Cagliari is not a surprise, it is one that kicks well from the outside, but has improved in ball recovery and determination. And he acts as a double director, he helps Brozovic ”.
December 13, 2021 (change December 13, 2021 | 11:07 am)
