Bergomi: “Inter play total football. Calhanoglu? Here’s where it improved “

Guest in the studios of Sky Sports, Beppe Bergomi analyzes the great performance of Inter against Cagliari and the primacy in the standings found: “It’s total football – begins it Uncle -. When you see Bastoni who is often the most advanced attacker, this makes you understand that everyone is involved. Inter are playing well, the superiority over Cagliari has been enormous even if the Sardinians have offered little resistance. They were very passive. Scudetto? Inter will play it in the next month and a half, when they will have four direct clashes with Lazio, Atalanta, Milan and Napoli “.