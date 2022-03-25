Berhalter compared Gio Reyna with Diego Maradona after his great move

John Manuel Figueroa

On the scoreboard, the Mexican National Team and the United States did not go over 0-0, but on the field of Aztec stadium there was a play that caught the attention and it was Gio Reynawho made the visiting coach remember what the Argentine did, Diego Armando Maradona on the world Cup from 1986.

It was minute 77 when the player of the Borussia Dortmund he took the ball and from his court he took it taking off mexican playersuntil at the end John Vasquez he finished the job.

“It was a good game by Gio, when he reaches a hundred physically he will contribute more things, but today he had a round game. It’s exciting, when you look at our squad and how much it can improve. Seeing Gio outwitting rivals I had images in my head about him Maradona’s goal in the 1986 World Cup” commented the coach of the United States.

“I had visions of it while Gio was haggling. Unfortunately, she didn’t get a chance to finish off. He has a lot of quality in attack, when he is at a hundred he will contribute more things.

Berhalter he regretted the tie since he wanted to make history with his team being the first to defeat Mexico at Aztec stadium.

“We wanted to be the first team to beat Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, we fell a little short, but spirits remain high. It’s a positive disappointment, but the boys are excited and satisfied with the performance. Spirits are high,” she added.