Berlin Airport Asks For Cash To Avoid Bankruptcy – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BERLIN, OCTOBER 30 – The Berlin-Brandenburg airport, which opened last year after an eight-year delay, already needs a quick injection of liquidity to avoid bankruptcy. “We need the money fast, we need the cash,” CEO Aletta von Massenbach told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.



Sufficient liquidity is needed to continue operating “until the first quarter of 2022,” the chief executive said. The operator’s public owners – the federal government and the states of Berlin and Brandenburg – have pledged to pump 2.4 billion euros by 2026. “It’s very bitter for us to need so much money,” admitted von Massenbach, who took office on 1 October. “There is no plan B”. (HANDLE).

