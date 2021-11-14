Berlin, an Italian falls from a slab of the Holocaust memorial and is seriously injured

World

A 21-year-old tourist was seriously injured after falling from one of the slabs of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin on the night between Saturday and Sunday. According to the Berlin media, he is an Italian: the Rbb newspaper reports that the fact that he is a 21-year-old Italian has been confirmed by a police spokesman.

The German news agency Dpa reports that the young man, whose name was not disclosed in line with German privacy rules, fell from several meters high and was taken to hospital with head injuries and that the police is still investigating the causes of the accident. A Berlin press version is that the Italian tourist would have underestimated the height by jumping off the slab, which was in an unlit part of the memorial.

The memorial to the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, opened in 2005 and made up of 2,700 concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate, is open day and night. Visitors should avoid activities such as running and jumping from slab to slab, but this month the police chief apologized for an incident in which officers were immortalized doing push-ups on part of the memorial.

