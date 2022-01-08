Berlin asks for a test to those without a booster. Vienna postpones the obligation for another two months. Duterte arrests the No Vax

In the midst of the tsunami of contagions from Omicron, the road that leads to compulsory vaccination forms is increasingly popular, declined in different ways: from fines to arrest. The EU countries move in no particular order. But the squeeze is global. And the obligation is not a mirage. For all age groups it is already in force in Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Ecuador and Tajikistan. Greece will shortly introduce it for the over 60s, with a 100 euro fine per month for the No Vax. While Germany announces tougher lines to enter restaurants, bars and pubs. To slow down the virus, at the latest from 15 January, even vaccinated people without a third dose and the recovered will have to show a negative test in Berlin: it is the 2G plus, the more rigid version of the super green pass. To say so, Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the State-Regions summit with the governors of the Laender: all 16 in favor. The debate on the actual vaccination obligation will take place at the end of January. In the Bundestag, the resistance belongs to the liberals. In the meantime, indoor clubs and discos remain closed: dancing is prohibited. Companies invited to smart working and change the quarantine for those who come into contact with a positive: exempt those who have the booster, two doses or cured. For the others, 10 days of isolation if you do not undergo a tampon. The infected will be able to take a test after 7 days.

In Great Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson instead insists on less restrictive policies on personal freedoms until January 26th. Since yesterday, London has abolished the pre-boarding test to enter the country, given that “Omicron has limited impacts,” says BoJo. Stop even self-isolation: just a quick negative test within 48 hours of arrival.

Who uses handcuffs for the No Vax in the street is the Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte: arrest for the not fully vaccinated around. On the other hand, the announced compulsory vaccination slows down in Austria: possible from 1 April and not from 1 February. The company that manages the health cards, Elga, says the vaccination register is not ready, it takes two months. And he denounces the lack of involvement and the difficulty of registering foreigners with a domicile but without a social security number. A chaos, with the government still on the position: since February, he says, vaccination obligation for those over 14.

In France, the line of “blowing the nerves” of No Vax already makes Emmanuel Macron pay duty: between 4 and 7 January, he lost 4 points of popularity and more than one in two French says he is shocked. The police today expect 30,000 anti-passes in the square, with Marine Le Pen giving the president the “arsonist who blows up the debate on Covid”. Three months before the presidential elections, the Italian-style super green pass will be in the Senate on Monday to enter into force on the 15th.

Instead, the tug-of-war over the extension of the obligation to the private sector by American President Joe Biden ends at the Supreme Court, affecting over 80 million workers. The two White House decrees, partly disavowed by the Senate, provide for immunization to work in all businesses over 100 employees and in the health sector, in addition to the one already in force in the federal sphere. Texas and Florida evoke the abuse of power and some companies have blocked: an “illegitimate” obligation. Pending a toga decision, Biden claims the strengthening of the Obamacare which extends the audience of those who have the right to assistance. And it collects support for the vaccination squeeze from the Citigroup bank. The multinational (210,000 employees, 70,000 in the US) will lay off No Vax employees within the month, having warned them in October.