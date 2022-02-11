Berlin Auf Wiedersehen: 5 films to savor the atmosphere of the German festival on Infinity

Monica Bellucci is the sensual protagonist of Malèna

Everything is normal. And, let’s face it, we like it that way. We are just at the beginning of February and immediately the international events and festivals dedicated to cinema have restarted for a new exciting season. Like every year it is the Berlin Film Festival to start the dances, returning with a 72nd edition in the presence, unlike the previous one, only virtual. The very beginning of the new Berlinale is an opportunity to rediscover 5 films that made the history of the German festival and available for viewing in the catalog of Infinity. Between comedies, dramas and a lot of Italy, let’s see what they are, in chronological order.

1. Dear Michele (1973)

Dear Michele

Silver Bear for Best Direction to Mario Monicelli, Dear Michele marks a clear change of tone and maturity for the famous Italian director, one of the leading exponents of Italian comedy. With more dramatic tones and starring a wonderful Mariangela Melato, the film is based on an epistolary novel by Natalia Ginzburg and tells the story of Michele, a young boy who, after the riots of 1968, is exiled to London. Distance will not stop the young man from establishing a bond of letters between his mother, his sisters and a young girl who has recently become a mother. One day, however, unexpected news will change everything. An intimate film certainly to be rediscovered and which, in 2021, was restored by the Cineteca Nazionale, bringing it back to the quality it deserves.

2. Smoking / No Smoking (1993)

Smoking / No Smoking

Double film directed by Alain Resnais that leverages the stylistic features of the simplest and purest French cinema, making this experiment triumph both at the Berlin Film Festival, where it will win the Silver Bear, and at the Cesar Awards (it will win 5, including best film and best director). If we talk about double films it is precisely because Smoking / No Smoking, played by only two actors in the role of all the characters, plays with sliding doors of life, staging various interconnected tales that give light to different endings. The main change is part of the title itself: what would change in the life of these characters if one smoked or not? A couple of films that leave the viewer free, in an experimental cinema, perhaps a little indulgent but certainly fascinating.

3. Dear fucking friends (1994)

Dear fucking friends

Starring Paolo Villaggio in the role of a former boxer who brings together a quartet of drifters forced to stage clashes at the festivals of an Italy recently liberated by the Allies, Cari fottutissimi amici is another film to be rediscovered on Infinity directed by Mario Monicelli. The union between comedy and drama acquires a balance typical of Italian cinema, with a protagonist who, far from the character-speck we often refer to when thinking about his career, manages to give life to a particular film and in an original way. At the 1994 Berlin Film Festival, Cari Fottutissimi Amici earned Mario Monicelli an Honorable Mention for directing.

In memory of Paolo Villaggio and Fantozzi: 92 minutes of applause are too few

4. Malèna (2000)

Monica Bellucci is the much desired Malèna in Giuseppe Tornatore’s film.

A film that shocked the audience and was one of the most talked about of the season is also one of the most misunderstood by Giuseppe Tornatore. Monica Bellucci is Malèna, a young twenty-seven year old so beautiful that she soon became the collective erotic dream of men in a small (and imaginary) village in Sicily. Among these, the thirteen-year-old Renato is also fascinated by this unfortunate woman who soon becomes a widow. From that moment her life will turn into hell. A film that brings Tornatore back to tell the story of a Sicilian community, against the backdrop of the Second World War, giving life, through the eyes of the protagonist Renato, to a nostalgic story about childhood and growth. A costume education novel that does not hold back in eroticism and has consecrated Monica Bellucci on the big screen. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Cinematography and Best Score by Ennio Morricone.

5. The Good Shepherd (2006)

Matt Damon in a scene from The Good Shepherd movie

Matt Damon, William Hurt, Angelina Jolie, Robert De Niro himself (also director of the film) and Alec Baldwin. These are just a few names of a cast that, at the 2007 Berlin Film Festival, received the Silver Bear for the best artistic contribution. And with good reason. The Good Shepherd – The Shadow of Power is a film of other times, when the names of the actors were enough to attract viewers, well anchored to its dimension as a spy thriller. The story tells twenty-five years of the CIA through the experience and gaze of agent Edward Wilson (Matt Damon) and how betrayals, intrigues, killings and blackmail were on the agenda by virtue of an American supreme good. Written by Eric Roth, also author of Munich and Forrest Gump, the film was a good success at the box office so much so that De Niro has always wanted to be able to shoot a sequel – not yet received -.