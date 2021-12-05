Berlin, exterminated family: three children and their parents found dead with stab wounds and bullet wounds. Homicide commission activated

There German police found five dead people, including three children, in a house in Senzig, in the area of Brandenburg from Koenigs Wusterhausen, a land southeast of Berlin. As reported by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (Dpa), on the bodies were found stab wounds and bullet wounds, for this the investigators investigate for multiple homicide. The officers were alerted by a report from a neighbor, who saw the lifeless bodies around noon. According to what the chief prosecutor of Cottbus, Gernot Bantleon, to the German newspaper Bild, the children were 4, 8 and 10 years old and parents around 40.

Local media reports that the family was in forty, but at the moment no details are known to help get an idea of ​​what happened. “On the corpses were found cuts and gunshot wounds”, confirmed Bantelon, who added: “The homicide commission, because we investigate the hypothesis of a crime “. The investigators spent many hours on the spot, carrying out i reliefs in the house and listening to the neighbors who lived in the Birkenalle, a quiet place in the district of Dehme Spreewald, which has 40 thousand inhabitants. In the evening a woman brought one candle in front of the house, to the journalists who asked if she knew the victims she merely said: “This is a country, we all know each other“.